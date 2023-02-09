Indiana vs. Iowa: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, game thread

Indiana women’s basketball will play its biggest game of the season (so far) tonight when the Hoosiers host the Iowa Hawkeyes in Assembly Hall.

With first place in the Big Ten, a resume-defining victory and arguably Indiana’s main rivalry on the line, this is all but guaranteed to be a wild game.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Game Notes

No. 2 Indiana (22-1, 12-1 Big Ten)

The Hoosiers are off to their best start in program history as Indiana’s program continues its momentum under head coach Teri Moren. With Mackenzie Holmes reliable as ever down low and a cast of shooters, tough defenders and literally Grace Berger around her, Indiana is a nightmare matchup for any team with multiple ways to beat teams on offense.

Defense, however, remains Indiana’s identity under Moren. It’s how freshmen and sophomores earn minutes and the first priority when recruits set foot on offense because Indiana runs a system that takes getting used to.

No. 5 Iowa (19-4, 11-1 Big Ten)

They’re more than just Caitlin Clark.

Granted, if someone on the roster is going to beat you it’s probably her, but to only mention Clark is a disservice to the rest of the team. Monika Czinano is one of the few Big Ten bigs who can truly match up with Mackenzie Holmes in the post and and McKenna Warnock is one of the most underrated guards in the conference.

If you want to beat Iowa, you need to slow down Clark’s supporting cast because they’re gonna make up for what shots don’t fall for Clark.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Thursday, Feb. 9 at 6:30p.m. ET

Location: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM & WIUX 99.1 FM

Game thread

Follow along with the game and share your thoughts below, our Indiana women’s basketball game thread!