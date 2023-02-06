Rankings Roundup: Indiana Women’s Basketball

Indiana women’s basketball is the second-best team in the country, according to this week’s AP poll:

A new record for our highest ranking in any poll.



The No. 2️⃣ Indiana Hoosiers! ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/TKIUfAHMGN — Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 6, 2023

Best ranking in program history for the Hoosiers. Finally.

Indiana has looked like one of the best two teams in the country for awhile now, but voters had been reluctant to place them ahead of Stanford and LSU until yesterday. The Cardinal’s Sunday loss at Washington and the Tiger’s pair of tighter-than-necessary wins over Georgia and Texas A&M last week helped the electorate See The Truth at last. The Hoosiers’ recent wins over Minnesota and Purdue (who were held to two (2) points in the third quarter) helped, too.

Indiana has a flat-out ridiculous total of six (6) wins over ranked teams this season, and they could pick up as many as four more by regular season’s end.

Caitlin Clark and No. 5 Iowa come to town this week... do whatever it takes to get to Assembly Hall Thursday night. This game will be one of the best of the entire NCAA basketball season. You don’t want to miss it.