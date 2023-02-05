Indiana vs. Purdue: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

Indiana women’s basketball will face Purdue in the first of two regular season matchups this afternoon in West Lafayette. Mackey Arena is sold out for what is expected to be a very exciting game, here’s everything you need to know:

Game Notes

No. 4 Indiana (21-1, 11-1 Big Ten) enters this one atop the Big Ten standings. The Hoosiers last played this past Wednesday, defeating Minnesota 77-54 in Minneapolis. Senior forward Mackenzie Holmes scored 28 points and junior guard Sydney Parrish added 23 to lead Indiana past the Golden Gophers. Holmes, who will be featuring in nearly every National Player of the Year conversation from here on out, has scored 20+ points in six straight games.

Purdue (15-6, 6-5 Big Ten) comes in playing their best basketball of the season. The Boilermakers have won three straight games and picked up big victories over No. 22 Illinois and No. 2 Ohio State in their last two outings. Purdue’s offense has been led by senior guard Abbey Ellis, who averaged 21 points per game against the Illini and Buckeyes. Again, the Boilers have been in good form as of late, but they haven’t played a game since January 29th. The age-old “rust vs. rest” debate could be rehashed this afternoon.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Sunday, Feb. 5th at 2:00p.m. ET

Location: Mackey Arena, West Lafayette, Indiana

TV: FS1

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM & WIUX 99.1 FM

Game thread

Follow along with the game and share your thoughts below, our Indiana women’s basketball game thread!