“He’s fabulous, man”: Purdue’s Matt Painter praises Trayce Jackson-Davis postgame

Purdue men’s basketball head coach Matt Painter was asked about Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis postgame.

His answer was thoughtful, noting how Jackson-Davis has developed over time and how much of a handful he is to deal with on defense.

“Trayce is fabulous,” Painter said. “Just a great person, great player. We were on him early and put a lot of time into him. Obviously he chose to come here and that’s his choice, but he’s fabulous, man”

Jackson-Davis scored 25 points to help lift the Hoosiers in Indiana’s 79-74 win over Purdue on Saturday, adding to an impressive fourth season that’s seen him earn national recognition. An in-state recruit in 2019, Jackson-Davis was recruited by powers such as Indiana, Purdue, Michigan State and UCLA before ultimately committing to the Hoosiers.

Here’s Painter’s full answer from the postgame press conference, courtesy of Inside The Hall’s William McDermott: