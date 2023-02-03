Indiana vs Purdue: Men’s basketball game notes, how to watch, odds, more

It’s time.

Indiana men’s basketball is set to matchup against Purdue on Saturday at Assembly Hall here in Bloomington. It’s the first time both teams enter the game ranked in years.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Game Notes

Indiana (15-7, 6-5 Big Ten) is coming off of a loss against Maryland that was preceded by a five-game winning streak in the Big Ten, the first of its kind in years. The Hoosiers went from looking absolutely dominant against Ohio State to slightly lost against Maryland.

The star of the show is Trayce Jackson-Davis, whose dominance has fueled Indiana’s surge both on and off the court. He’s the Hoosiers’ unquestioned leader, able to get to the rim himself with multiple moves or find open looks for his teammates. On top of that, he has a decently reliable cast of shooters around him for the first time.

With the game being at Assembly Hall, look for Indiana’s student section to make their presence known throughout the matchup.

Purdue (22-1, 11-1 Big Ten) is off to its hottest start in years. The Boilermakers will head to Bloomington as the unanimous No. 1 team in the country with the Big Ten title all but wrapped up as the rest of the conference has faltered around them.

The Boilermakers are led on the court by NPOY frontrunner Zach Edey, whose 7’4” frame allows him to score on just about anyone in college basketball.

Aside from Edey, Purdue starts a true freshman backcourt in Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer, with the former acting as a distributor to Edey/others and the latter being the team’s second leading scorer and best performer from the arc.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 4 at 4 p.m.

Location: Bloomington, Indiana

TV: ESPN

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM / WIUX 99.1 FM

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Purdue -1.5 | o/u: 141

KenPom: Purdue, 72-70 | Indiana victory 42%