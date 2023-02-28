Indiana vs. Iowa: Men’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

Fresh off of a season sweep over rival Purdue, Indiana men’s basketball is set to return to Assembly Hall tonight for a matchup against Iowa full of off the court storylines.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Game Notes

Indiana (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) makes its return to Bloomington following a stunning performance from freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino to lead the Hoosiers past the Boilermakers in West Lafayette.

With two home games left on the schedule, Indiana is looking to end the regular season on a high note and lock up a higher NCAA Tournament seed. They’ll have to do so without Xavier Johnson still, who Mike Woodson said won’t be available Tuesday night.

Iowa (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) has turn its season around following a disappointing start. The Hawkeyes are incredibly lopsided, leading the Big Ten in points scored per game with 80.4 and points allowed with 74.4.

There’s some non-basketball story here as well. Fran McCaffery’s staredown of an official during Iowa’s miracle win over Michigan State went viral and was panned by critics. McCaffery notably had a similar exchange with the officiating crew during Iowa’s previous win over Indiana, with Woodson saying postgame that McCaffery’s behavior should’ve resulted in an ejection.

Keys to the game

Defend the perimeter and force Iowa to challenge Trayce Jackson-Davis in the paint

Exploit Iowa’s league worst defense

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 1:35 p.m.

Location: Bloomington, Indiana

TV: ESPN2

Radio: WHXX 105.1 FM / WIUX 99.1 FM

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Indiana -6 | o/u: 156

KenPom: Indiana by 6, 71% chance of victory