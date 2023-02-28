Indiana vs. Iowa: Men’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

Fresh off of a season sweep over rival Purdue, Indiana men’s basketball is set to return to Assembly Hall tonight for a matchup against Iowa full of off the court storylines.
Here’s everything you need to know about the game:
Game Notes
Indiana (20-9, 11-7 Big Ten) makes its return to Bloomington following a stunning performance from freshman guard Jalen Hood-Schifino to lead the Hoosiers past the Boilermakers in West Lafayette.
With two home games left on the schedule, Indiana is looking to end the regular season on a high note and lock up a higher NCAA Tournament seed. They’ll have to do so without Xavier Johnson still, who Mike Woodson said won’t be available Tuesday night.
Iowa (18-11, 10-8 Big Ten) has turn its season around following a disappointing start. The Hawkeyes are incredibly lopsided, leading the Big Ten in points scored per game with 80.4 and points allowed with 74.4.
There’s some non-basketball story here as well. Fran McCaffery’s staredown of an official during Iowa’s miracle win over Michigan State went viral and was panned by critics. McCaffery notably had a similar exchange with the officiating crew during Iowa’s previous win over Indiana, with Woodson saying postgame that McCaffery’s behavior should’ve resulted in an ejection.
Keys to the game
- Defend the perimeter and force Iowa to challenge Trayce Jackson-Davis in the paint
- Exploit Iowa’s league worst defense
When is the game and how can I watch?
Game Date/Time: Tuesday, Feb. 28 at 1:35 p.m.
Location: Bloomington, Indiana
TV: ESPN2
Radio: WHXX 105.1 FM / WIUX 99.1 FM
