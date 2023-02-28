Indiana women’s basketball: Big Ten awards announced

The Big Ten announced its women’s basketball All-Conference honorees earlier this afternoon, and the 2022-23 Big Ten Champion Indiana Hoosiers got plenty of shine. Check it out:

Six (6) Hoosiers received All-Big Ten recognition, almost half the roster.

Graduate guard Grace Berger and senior forward Mackenzie Holmes were selected to the first team by both the media and coaches, while junior guard Chloe Moore-McNeil made the media’s second team (lol, okay). Freshman guard Yarden Garzon, junior guard Sydney Parrish, and senior guard Sara Scalia received honorable mentions. Pretty good right? Definitely, but we’re just getting started. There’s also this:

Congrats to the #B1GWBBall Coach of the Year - @IndianaWBB's Teri Moren! pic.twitter.com/gcXcSFCBm7 — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) February 28, 2023

And this:

Congrats to the #B1GWBBall Defensive Player of the Year - @IndianaWBB's Mackenzie Holmes! pic.twitter.com/CGdESDJrmk — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) February 28, 2023

And this!

The Champs got their flowers. To recap, Indiana’s honors include:

Coach of the Year - Teri Moren

Second COY nod for Moren and first since 2015-16. She set a single season program record with 26 wins this season and guided the Hoosiers to their first league title since 1983. Moren also became Indiana’s all-time winningest coach in January and has won 198 games during her nine year tenure in Bloomington.

Defensive Player of the Year - Mackenzie Holmes

Holmes led the conference in blocks per game with 1.9. She was also second in the country in field goal percentage, connecting on 69.5% of her shots. Holmes made at least 50% of her shots in all 28 games this season.

First Team All-Conference - Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes

Second First Team nod for Holmes, who was a unanimous selection. Grace Berger finishes her career at IU with FOUR First Team appearances.

Second Team All-Conference - Chloe Moore-McNeil

CMM led the conference in assist to turnover ratio with a 3.3 mark and ran the point flawlessly in Grace Berger’s absence. We are very excited to see her take another big step between this year and next.

Honorable Mention All-Conference - Yarden Garzon, Sydney Parrish, and Sara Scalia

Indiana’s three outside threats all received an honorable mention. The consistency with which these three shoot is what makes Indiana so dangerous, odds are at least one of them is going to go for 15+ every single night.

All-Defensive Team - Mackenzie Holmes and Chloe Moore-McNeil

CMM is one of the smartest defensive guards in the game. Her efforts against Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, who turned the ball over eight times at Indiana on 2/9, more than earned Moore-McNeil this selection.

Mackenzie Holmes winning Player of the Year would’ve been amazing, but it’s pretty hard to do that when you share a conference with Caitlin Clark, who won the award for the second straight year. All that aside, the only complaint we really have is the lack of recognition for Sydney Parrish.

Parrish looked like a shoe-in for Sixth Player of the Year at the beginning of the season but played herself out of that race by earning a full-time starting role around Thanksgiving. She was Indiana’s second-best three point shooter this season and did a ton of work on both ends of the floor. “Charges drawn” is not a stat kept by the NCAA, but if it were Parrish would be near the top of the national list. Would’ve loved to have seen her on the second team, we’re a little surprised the coaches didn’t reward her grit and hustle plays with the nod. Perhaps a bit Mad About Indiana.