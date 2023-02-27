Indiana Women’s Basketball: Rankings Roundup

Despite dropping their second game of the season to #5 Iowa yesterday afternoon, your Big Ten Champion Indiana women’s basketball remained at #2 in this week’s media poll:

Hoosiers don’t receive any first place votes like they did last week, but remain ahead of everybody except for undefeated South Carolina.

Even with the big win over Indiana, Iowa drops down to #7 thanks to their lackluster performance in a road loss at Maryland last Tuesday. The Terps flipped spots with the Hawkeyes and are up to #5 in this week’s poll.

Rounding out the Big Ten contingent are #14 Ohio State, #17 Michigan, and RV Illinois. This week’s full rankings can be found here.