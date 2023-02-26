Indiana vs. Iowa: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

Your Big Ten regular season Champions Indiana women’s basketball will wrap up their regular season slate this afternoon when they travel to Iowa City to face the sixth-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes. Indiana got the win in one of the most entertaining games of the entire season last time they met, and we’re hopeful that this afternoon’s contest will be another barn burner.

Here’s everything you need to know:

Game Notes

#2 Indiana (26-1, 16-1 Big Ten) are your 2022-23 Big Ten regular season Champions. The Hoosiers clinched at least a share of their first crown since 1983 with an 83-60 Senior Day victory over Purdue last Sunday, and then locked up the title outright when #7 Maryland beat #6 Iowa midweek. You can read more about the Purdue game here and here, great stuff from my fellow Quarry boys. National Player of the Year candidate Mackenzie Holmes has scored 20+ in 14 of her last 16 games.

Indiana received a #1 vote in last week’s AP poll and are all but a lock to be a 1-seed in the NCAA tournament. A win here likely cements their postseason floor at “No. 2-overall seed.”

#6 Iowa (22-6, 14-3 Big Ten) could’ve had an opportunity to win a share of the Big Ten title in this game, but squandered said chance with a 96-68 road loss to #7 Maryland last Tuesday. We should all Fear The Turtle when the Terps get hot, and Iowa learned that lesson firsthand at XFINITY Center. Maryland was 14-26 (53.9%) from deep, while the Hawkeyes shot just 11-38 (30%) from beyond the arc. National Player of the Year candidate Caitlin Clark scored 18 for Iowa but was largely held in check, logo three bricks are a lot less funny when you’re down double digits. Three of Iowa’s other starters combined for just 16 points in the loss.

A win today would move Iowa up to second place in the Big Ten, while a loss would keep them as the 3-seed in the conference tournament. ESPN currently has them as a March Madness 3-seed, but a win here likely moves them up to the 2-line in that regard as well. Senior Day festivities and serving as host for College Gameday will have the Hawkeyes extra motivated this afternoon.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Sunday, Feb. 26 at 2:00p.m. ET

Location: Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Iowa City, Iowa

TV: ESPN

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM & WIUX 99.1 FM

Game thread

Follow along with the game and share your thoughts below, our Indiana women’s basketball game thread!