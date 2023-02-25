Indiana at Purdue: Men’s basketball game notes, how to watch, odds

Indiana men’s basketball is set to make the trip up north to West Lafayette to take on the Purdue, the second rivalry matchup of the season between the two.

With Big Ten title, conference and National Player of the Year implications prevalent in the matchup, here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Game Notes

Indiana (19-9, 10-7 Big Ten) is looking to rebound after a road loss to Michigan State. It was arguably Trayce Jackson-Davis’ least productive outing as of late despite his statline of 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists, all of which led the Hoosiers.

Jackson-Davis hadn’t played less than 37 minutes in a game since the Hoosiers’ win over Ohio State back on January 28th and showed clear signs of fatigue against the Spartans. The supporting cast around him failed to help shoulder the load, a recurring theme away from Assembly Hall this season.

That spells trouble for Indiana against the most hostile environment they’ll face all year, Mackey Arena. Speaking of which.

Purdue (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) is dominant, but the Boilermakers have stumbled down the stretch in their quest for a Big Ten title. Indiana was only Purdue’s second Big Ten loss, with Northwestern and Maryland providing two more late in the season.

All three represent Purdue’s toughest true road games of the season, but the Boilermakers boast a 13-1 record within the confines of Mackey Arena. It’s worth noting, however, that Rutgers bested Purdue at home and Maryland nearly went for a sweep.

Keys to the game

Limit Purdue’s supporting cast around Zach Edey

Pressure Purdue’s freshman backcourt

Find scoring outside of Jackson-Davis and Hood-Schifino

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 25 at 7:30 p.m.

Location: West Lafayette, Indiana

TV: FOX

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM / WIUX 99.1 FM

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Purdue -6.5 | o/u: 138

KenPom: Purdue by 8