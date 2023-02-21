Indiana at Michigan State: Men’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

Indiana men’s basketball is set to travel to East Lansing, Michigan, to take on Michigan State.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Game Notes

Indiana (19-8, 10-6 Big Ten) is seeking a fifth road win on the season after letting opportunities at Iowa and Northwestern slip away despite being competitive late.

The key for the Hoosiers in their last matchup against the Spartans was their performance from the arc, with Tamar Bates and Trey Galloway spacing the floor for Trayce Jackson-Davis inside. The latter made all three of his attempts from deep.

Michigan State (16-10, 8-7 Big Ten) is looking to rebound after a road loss to rival Michigan. The Spartans have multiple ways to beat you, with Joey Hauser playing some of the best basketball of his career throughout the season and one of the top minds in college basketball in Tom Izzo.

Tonight’s game is the first for the men’s basketball program in East Lansing since last week’s on-campus shooting. Students at Michigan State have returned to campus, working to welcome one another back.

There are bigger things than basketball going on. Michigan State’s student newspaper, the State News, assembled a list of funds to benefit those affected by the tragedy. We highly encourage all Hoosier fans to give what you can.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 9 p.m.

Location: East Lansing, Michigan

TV: ESPN

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM / WIUX 99.1 FM

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: MSU -3 | o/u: 135.5

KenPom: Michigan State by 1