Indiana vs. Purdue: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

Indiana women’s basketball will celebrate graduate students Grace Berger and Alyssa Geary later this afternoon in Assembly Hall when they host Purdue in their final regular season home game. The Hoosiers won the first matchup between these 69-46 thanks to a huge third quarter in which they outscored the Boilermakers 19-2. Fans looking to head to today’s game are unfortunately out of luck, as it was recently announced to be the first sellout in program history. Fret not, Hoosier faithful, however. We’ve got you covered.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Game Notes

#2 Indiana (25-1, 15-1 Big Ten) comes in off one of their ugliest win in recent weeks, a 68-52 drubbing of #12 Michigan. The Hoosiers shot just 43.3% from the field yet National Player of the Year candidate Mackenzie Holmes still managed to score 27 points with relative ease. Chloe Moore-McNeil scoring 13 points and adding a trio of steals. A win against the Boilermakers will clinch at least a share of the Big Ten regular season title for Indiana. It would be the cream and crimson’s first league title since 1983.

Purdue (17-7, 8-6 Big Ten) comes in having not played in a full week. The Boilermakers were slated to host Michigan State on Wednesday, but that game wasn’t played following the tragic events on Michigan State’s campus on Monday.

Michigan State’s student newspaper, The State News, has compiled a list of links to donation funds to support those affected. Find it here.

Purdue lost the aforementioned matchup between these two teams on Feb. 5th, but has won two straight since. Four Boiler starters scored in double figures in a 76-61 win on Feb. 12th, and Bradley grad transfer Lasha Petree hit a career-high three triples to help Purdue pull out a 68-54 win on Feb. 9th. The Boilers are currently seventh in the Big Ten standings and ESPN has them as a “Last Four Byes” 10-seed in their most recent NCAA Tournament projection.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Sunday, Feb. 19 at 12:00p.m. ET

Location: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM & WIUX 99.1 FM

Game thread

Follow along with the game and share your thoughts below, our Indiana women’s basketball game thread!