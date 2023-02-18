Trayce Jackson-Davis passes Mike Woodson on Indiana’s all-time scoring list

Mike Woodson has stood as the No. 5 leading scorer in the history of Indiana men’s basketball with 2,061 points for just over two decades. The only player to pass him since his graduation, Calbert Cheaney, ended his time in Bloomington as the Hoosiers’ all-time leading scorer with 2,613.

Aside from that, the mark has stood. Woodson has watched the Hoosiers from affair as names have come and gone, Yogi Ferrell and Alan Henderson among them.

Today, he got a front row seat on the bench.

With 26 points in a 71-68 win over Illinois, Trayce Jackson-Davis surpassed Indiana’s head coach with 2,081 points to his name.

From one to another. pic.twitter.com/ECPilWUbQO — Indiana Basketball (@IndianaMBB) February 18, 2023

Woodson congratulated his star after the game:

“Well, I mean, as a player myself, I was never about accolades, man. It’s just something I was blessed to be able to do, and scoring the basketball. The beauty about Trayce and Mike Woodson, we both didn’t shoot threes. He doesn’t shoot them, and I never had the three-point line.

I couldn’t be more proud of a young man than Trayce today. That record has — I’ve been sitting in that spot for a long time, and for him to surpass it, man, it’s special. It just means the body of work that he’s put in over the years, but he can’t stop there. It’s just points. He’s still staring at two things, a Big Ten title and a national title, and that’s where I’m trying to get him.”