Indiana vs. Illinois: Men’s basketball game notes, how to watch, odds

Indiana men’s basketball is set to welcome Illinois to Assembly Hall on Saturday for a rematch with the Hoosiers looking to sweep the Fighting Illini on the season.

With the Big Ten title race once again looking more like a competition as Purdue falls, here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Game Notes

Indiana (18-8, 9-6 Big Ten) is coming off of a loss to Northwestern.

Normally that’s a pretty not great sentence. But, as I’m sure you know, the conference is weird this year. The Wildcats are currently second (!!) in the conference and already beat the Hoosiers earlier this year, Indiana’s sole home court loss on the season.

Indiana, again, was led in that game by stars Trayce Jackson-Davis and Jalen Hood-Schifino. A common theme of the season has become a lack of offensive production down the depth chart, with guys like Tamar Bates and Trey Galloway sometimes struggling to find the basket.

But that hasn’t been a problem at Assembly Hall, where the home crowd has provided the team with enough juice to power them past the likes of then-No. 1 Purdue. Will there be enough of a crowd at noon though?

Read our full preview of the matchup

Illinois (17-8, 8-6 Big Ten) has had a bit of a disappointing season. The Illini have had two players depart the program for differing reasons and have fallen into a few slumps with questionable losses across the schedule. Terrence Shannon Jr. leads the Illini in scoring with 17 points per game.

The last time these two played, Illinois either didn’t have an answer for Jackson-Davis or simply didn’t bother trying as he easily overcame single coverage to score around the rim.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Time: Noon ET

Location: Bloomington, Indiana

TV: ESPN

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM / WIUX 99.1 FM

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Indiana -5.5 | o/u: 144

KenPom: Indiana by 4