Indiana vs. Michigan: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

Indiana will play their second-to-last home game of the regular season tonight when they welcome the Michigan Wolverines to Assembly Hall. The Hoosiers walked away with a 92-83 victory when the two teams last met on Jan. 23rd. Here’s everything you need to know about this evening’s rematch:

Game Notes

#2 Indiana (24-1, 14-1 Big Ten) currently sits atop the Big Ten standings and controls their own destiny when it comes to the regular season league title. They’ve won twelve consecutive games since their sole loss of the campaign, an 83-78 result at Michigan State on Dec. 29th, and nearly all of said victories have come in dominant fashion. Program-defining wins over #5 Iowa and #13 Ohio State have proven that they the best of the B1G and that Mackenzie Holmes is the best player in the country. She scored a career-high 33 points in Monday’s drubbing of OSU, the Hoosiers are hotter than hot right now.

#12 Michigan (20-5, 10-4 Big Ten) enters in fourth place in the Big Ten standings, leading Ohio State for the final “double bye” by half of a game. Like Indiana, the Wolverines have also been playing well as of late. They’ve won each of their last four games and seem to have rebounded from back-to-back January losses against Indiana and Maryland nicely.

Michigan’s moniker is defense. Their scoring defense is currently second in the Big Ten (to Indiana) and they’re surrendering just 62.1 points-per-game. Forward Emily Kiser is their force in the middle, but she and her teammates had a ton of difficulty in their first matchup against the Hoosiers, giving up 80+ points for the second time all season. Kiser played that game shortly after a face injury that somewhat hindered her play, but she should be 100% tonight.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Thursday, Feb. 16 at 8:30p.m. ET

Location: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM & WIUX 99.1 FM

Game thread

Follow along with the game and share your thoughts below, our Indiana women’s basketball game thread!