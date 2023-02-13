Indiana vs. Ohio State: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

Indiana women’s basketball will be back in action tonight when they travel to Columbus for a Monday Night tilt with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Indiana shellacked the Buckeyes 78-65 in their first matchup of the season on Jan. 26, a game that saw the Hoosiers utilize a 27-6 third quarter to take command. Yarden Garzon hit four three pointers and shut down Freshman of the Year candidate Cotie McMahon with stifling defense in the second half to give the Hoosiers the win.

You can read more about that one here, but that game was played a few weeks ago (and in Assembly Hall) so don’t let it carry too much weight. Here’s everything you need to know about the rematch:

Game Notes

#2 Indiana (23-1, 13-1 Big Ten) won what was arguably the biggest game in program history last Thursday. They defeated #5 Iowa 87-78 in front of a record crowd of 13,046 fans inside Assembly Hall. Grace Berger and Mackenzie Holmes dropped 26 and 24 respectively to lead the Hoosiers offense while Chloe Moore-McNeil was fantastic defensively, helping force eight turnovers from Iowa’s Caitlin Clark. You can read more about that game here.

The Hoosiers control their own destiny when it comes to the Big Ten regular season title, but they’ll have to win four tough games if they want to clinch without any help. After returning from Columbus, the Hoosiers will still have to host #12 Michigan on Thursday and Purdue on Sunday before closing out the regular season slate with #7 Iowa on the road. In all likelihood, the league title will be decided on Feb. 26th in Iowa City.

#13 Ohio State (21-4, 10-4 Big Ten) currently sits tied at fourth on the conference table. They’re viewed as one of the Big Ten’s elite teams, and even got all the way up to #2 in the AP poll in January, but they’ve had a ton of trouble against the league’s other heavy hitters this season. A New Year’s Eve victory over Michigan is OSU’s only win over a team equal to or ahead of them in the standings, and blowout losses to Indiana, Iowa, and Maryland have been the headlines as of late. Last Wednesday’s 93-63 drubbing of Minnesota was needed in the baddest of ways by the Bucks.

Yes, Ohio State has had trouble against good teams, but that doesn’t mean they should be slept on. The Buckeyes led the Hoosiers at halftime on Jan. 26th and freshman Cotie McMahon was the best player on the floor for the first twenty minutes. Guard Taylor Mikesell and forward Taylor Thierry have also looked good as of late for the Scarlet and Gray. Ohio State loves to push the pace in transition, and their ability to play fast makes them capable of beating anyone.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Monday, Feb. 13 at 7:00p.m. ET

Location: Value City Arena, Columbus, Ohio

TV: Big Ten Network

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM & WIUX 99.1 FM

Game thread

Follow along with the game and share your thoughts below, our Indiana women’s basketball game thread!