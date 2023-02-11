Indiana football hiring Matt Guerrieri as safeties coach, co-defensive coordinator

Indiana football is set to hire Tulsa defensive coordinator Matt Guerrerri as safeties coach and co-defensive coordinator, a source confirmed to the Crimson Quarry on Saturday. ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg was the first to report.

Guerrerri recently accepted a position on former Indiana head coach Kevin Wilson’s new Golden Hurricane staff after working as a senior advisor and analyst with Wilson at Ohio State.

Prior to his time at Ohio State, Guerrerri spent ten years in a variety of positions on staff at Duke. He was named a nominee for the Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach, in 2018 as co-defensive coordinator with the Blue Devils.

Guerrerri will join Brandon Shelby, Indiana’s cornerbacks coach, in helping to develop the Hoosiers’ defensive backs and Chad Wilt, Indiana’s defensive coordinator and linebackers coach, to help coordinate the defense.

Analysis

While Guerrerri’s title will be “co-defensive coordinator” I’d still very much expect it to be Wilt’s unit to manage with Allen, unless we hear otherwise, calling the plays. Allen is no stranger to this concept with his wide receivers coaches, Grant Heard and now Adam Henry, both having the additional title of “co-offensive coordinator”.

Getting Guerrerri to leave a job where he’d presumably be running the defense is an interesting tidbit, I’d imagine we’ll hear more about Guerrerri’s duties when either he or Allen are made available to speak with the media.