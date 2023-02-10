BRIEF: Indiana Women’s Basketball Purdue Game Sold Out

Earlier this morning it was announced that Indiana women’s basketball’s 2/19 home finale versus Purdue has been sold out:

General admission for our February 19 game is SOLD OUT ‼️ — Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) February 10, 2023

This announcement should come as no surprise to anyone who tuned into #2 Indiana’s 87-78 defeat of #5 Iowa last night. 13,046 fans attended the game, absolutely smashing the previous program single game attendance record of 10,455. The record had already been broken twice this season, and the Senior Day sellout all but guarantees it’ll be shattered at least once more this year.

The Purdue matchup will be Indiana’s first-ever home sellout, and given the current state of the program, fans should expect many more over the coming years. As fans, we have officially entered Pax Indiana.