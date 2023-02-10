 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

BRIEF: Indiana Women’s Basketball Purdue Game Sold Out

By CQMiles
Syndication: The Herald-Times Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Earlier this morning it was announced that Indiana women’s basketball’s 2/19 home finale versus Purdue has been sold out:

This announcement should come as no surprise to anyone who tuned into #2 Indiana’s 87-78 defeat of #5 Iowa last night. 13,046 fans attended the game, absolutely smashing the previous program single game attendance record of 10,455. The record had already been broken twice this season, and the Senior Day sellout all but guarantees it’ll be shattered at least once more this year.

The Purdue matchup will be Indiana’s first-ever home sellout, and given the current state of the program, fans should expect many more over the coming years. As fans, we have officially entered Pax Indiana.

