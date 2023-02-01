Indiana vs. Minnesota: Women’s basketball game notes, how to watch, more

Indiana women’s basketball is hitting the road tonight as they’ll pay a visit to the Minnesota Golden Gophers for their first and only regular season matchup of the campaign. Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

Game Notes

No. 4 Indiana (20-1, 10-1 Big Ten) enters fresh off a 91-68 drubbing of Rutgers this past Sunday in Assembly Hall. Indiana head coach Teri Moren dubbed it ‘Grace Berger Day’ as the graduate guard scored a season-high 21 points and looked to be fully healthy after missing some time earlier in the year with a knee injury. Berger also went 3-3 from three point range against the Scarlet Knights, helping the Hoosiers secure sole possession of first place atop Big Ten with the victory.

Minnesota (9-12, 2-8 Big Ten) comes in looking for their first victory since a 75-67 defeat of Penn State on January 18th. Although both of the Golden Gophers’ conference wins have come against the Nittany Lions, it should be noted that Minnesota has given Indiana some trouble in the past. The Gophs’ nearly upset the fifth-ranked Hoosiers in Assembly Hall in what was a very fast and entertaining game that ended 80-70. Minnesota’s top offensive contributors this season are forward Alanna Micheaux and guard Mara Braun who each average over 14 points-per-game.

Fans should also know that tonight’s game will be a bit of a homecoming for Indiana guard Sara Scalia. The senior guard spent her first three collegiate seasons at Minnesota is the Gophers’ all-time free throw percentage leader (88.8%).

Scalia became one of the Big Ten’s best three point shooters during her time in Minneapolis which is one of the reasons Teri Moren went after her in the portal this past summer. She was 7-12 from deep and scored 26 points with Minnesota against Indiana a season ago and is fully capable of taking over a game at any moment, despite currently serving as the Hoosiers’ sixth player. Scalia scored a season-high 19 points in 23 minutes at Michigan last week.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Wednesday, Feb. 1 at 8:00p.m. ET

Location: Williams Arena, Minneapolis, Minnesota

TV: BTN+

Radio: WHCC 105.1 FM & WIUX 99.1 FM

Follow along with the game and share your thoughts below, our Indiana women’s basketball game thread!