Indiana women’s basketball vs Eastern Illinois: Game notes, how to watch, more

Indiana women’s basketball is finally back in action tonight when they host the Panthers of Eastern Illinois at Assembly Hall.

The first of two games this weekend, here’s everything you need to know about the reigning Big Ten champs’ season opener:

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Thursday, November 9th, 7:00 p.m. E.T.

Location: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

TV: BTN+

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1

Game notes

#9 Indiana (0-0, 0-0 Big Ten) Despite losing program legend Grace Berger to the WNBA this offseason, the roster still warrants championship expectations.

A starting five of the nation’s best post player (Mackenzie Holmes), three elite shooters (Yarden Garzon, Sydney Parrish, Sara Scalia), and the Big Ten’s most underrated guard (Chloe Moore-McNeil) can hang with anyone— depth production and staying healthy will be key for the Hoosiers this season.

Eastern Illinois (0-1, 0-0 OVC) The Panthers are a decent mid-major squad. They won over 20 games last year, finished second in the Ohio Valley Conference, and return First Team All-OVC forward Macy McGlone. Former UIUC head coach Matt Bollant is in his seventh season at the helm in Charleston.

EIU opened their 2023-24 campaign with a 77-72 loss at IUPUI on Monday. Freshman guard Lalani Ellis, who dropped 21 in her first collegiate game, highlighted a Panther offense that saw four players score double figures in that one.