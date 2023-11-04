Indiana men’s basketball: The new frontcourt

The main reason that the media, local and national, were so unsure of this Indiana men’s basketball team is the loss of Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Any time a team is tasked with replacing a four-year starter, there’s going to be some adjustment. When that player was as dominant as Trayce was, finishing in the top five in program history for multiple stats, it’s fair to expect some regression.

As we learned last night against Marian, Indiana is not simply trying to replace Trayce. And that’s a good thing; we won’t see another center like him for a while, if ever.

Instead, Mike Woodson is retooling his schemes and turning to a handful of players to replace some of the production and presence that Indiana got from TJD over the last few years.

For the last two games now, we’ve seen Kel’el Ware and Malik Reneau share the responsibility of filling in for Trayce. They often share the floor, but the two rotate in and out of the paint on both ends of the ball depending on their matchups or the team’s needs.

Neither player is as automatic or explosive as TJD in the paint.

Ware has had some nice dunks and finishes around the rim, but doesn’t go up with the authority and strength that we had gotten used to for the last four seasons. Reneau has shown some nice footwork and strength, but can’t play above the rim for the jaw-dropping dunks that we saw so much of last year.

The same is true on the defensive end. Ware has had some impressive blocks, but doesn’t have the body to keep stronger players away from the basket and the lack of physicality sometimes keeps him from grabbing boards you’d want from a 7 footer.

Last night against Marian though, Reneau and Ware showed off some skills that we never saw from Trayce, even as he developed into a consensus All-American as a senior. The pair went 3-5 from deep combined, establishing themselves as true perimeter threats immediately.

The two also showed off their handles last night, with Ware getting to the hoop from beyond the arc when he had a good matchup and Reneau bringing the ball up on a fast break. Between their shooting and handles, they are going to demand constant defensive attention wherever they are on the court.

Then there’s Kaleb Banks and Mackenzie Mgbako, the two who are replacing the all time leader in Big Ten games played, Miller Kopp. Kopp became a staple for Indiana because of his shooting and experience, which kept him from making costly mistakes.

Banks and Mgbako are sure to show their inexperience at points, but the two have also shown how they can be upgrades for Indiana at the three spot. To start, they combined for 16 field goal attempts, including eight from three.

For as reliable as Kopp was, he never impacted the game the way Mgbako already does. I was impressed by his motor after the last game and he demonstrated it again against Marian. He’ll be a big piece for Indiana on both sides of the ball.

Whether he’s cutting for a pass or driving with the ball, Mgbako is always moving on offense. The difference has been exaggerated in the exhibition games, but he will be bigger and faster than most of the guys he’s matched up again this year.

In his first game back from a groin injury, we saw some of the same for Kaleb Banks. Not only was he getting shots up, he also grabbed four rebounds in just over 16 minutes of playing time.

It won’t be perfect - Indiana is losing too much experience and production to expect a perfectly smooth adjustment this year. But after two exhibitions, we’ve seen the skills and athleticism in the front court that should give the Hoosiers a higher ceiling than they’ve had in a long time.