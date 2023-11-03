Indiana men’s basketball: Kel’el Ware flashes potential against Marian

The book on Kel’el Ware has always mentioned his immense potential.

He was a five-star recruit coming out of high school rated as the seventh best player in the country and third best center. He was the highest rated player in the transfer portal before the entry of Hunter Dickinson.

But it always came with a caveat or two. Does he have the motor? Will a coach be able to unlock his ability? Only time will tell, but he showed plenty of that ability on the floor during the Hoosiers’ 94-61 win over Marian on Friday night at Assembly Hall.

Ware scored 20 points, pulled in 11 boards and hit three of his four free throws in 26 minutes of play. Throughout the game, he found multiple ways of getting points on the board.

Sometimes it was overwhelming his man in the post. Others he was using his skill to hit a fadeaway or a midrange. He even ventured out to the 3-point line, hitting one of his two attempts from deep. Woodson mentioned calling plays for him in the second half postgame.

Woodson and Ware himself mentioned that the former, and the rest of the coaching staff, have spent the past few days getting on him in practice, challenging him to be more aggressive with the ball.

“It’s mental,” Ware said postgame. “In the first half, everything would be like sped up when [unintelligible] would slow down and everything would just come to you and the floor would open up. You’d be able to see everything instead of just rushing into a move.”

The main bruise on Ware’s image after transferring from Oregon was his apparent lack of motor that led to less minutes down the stretch for the Ducks.

Against Marian, Ware was playing with awareness on defense and a willingness to protect the rim. On offense, he was capable of scoring almost at will. There was a moment in the second half where he hung his head after being fouled, but instantly received encouragement from multiple teammates.

He was taken out after hitting both free throws and, once he was back in the game minutes later, instantly hit a turnaround jumper. He collected a defensive rebound and turned it into a layup shortly afterward.

Ware said postgame that the support from his teammates means a lot to him.

“If you do make a mistake, you know, just leave it in the past and just move on to the next play and the next play,” Ware said. “Just keep going ‘til you win the game.”