Indiana men’s basketball 94, Marian 61: Three things we learned

Indiana men’s basketball soundly defeated Marian 94-61 during the team’s second and final public exhibition matchup on Friday night.

Again, as we stated in previous blogs, these are not real games. Indiana is not trying to win as much as it’s trying to get players live minutes against actual competition instead of an intrasquad scrimmage.

The staff is trying out lineups and sets, seeing what works and letting these guys learn how to play with one another. It is simply Not That Deep.

That being said... there was a lot to like from the Hoosiers tonight. Here’s three things that stook out:

Frontcourt Threes

Three of Indiana’s frontcourt players shot from the arc tonight and the results were quite promising.

That’s nine attempts from the frontcourt alone and it was good for a 6/9 clip from the arc. After years of guys like Trayce Jackson-Davis, Race Thompson, Michael Durr and so on, Indiana has some real 3-point potential from its fours and fives.

That’s modern basketball. It’ll be interesting to see how it looks in Big Ten play, but you’d rather have the option for a four (or even a five for that matter) to take shots from the arc than not.

Forcing Threes

We mentioned this last time, but Indiana’s length and athleticism on the defensive end of the floor is gonna force teams into shots from deep. It happened against UIndy and then happened again against Marian.

A guy like Kel’el Ware lurking around the rim is gonna deter dudes from driving, as Trayce Jackson-Davis did before him. It’s just hard to get past Indiana, leading to ball movement for a 3-pointer or a heave late in the shotclock.

The Knights shot 36 (!!!) attempts from the arc, converting 11 of them. Just 12 of their 61 total points were scored in the paint.

Some of those 3-pointers, particularly in the first half, came off of good looks with a few miscommunications and some additional, unnecessary cushion from the Hoosiers. That changed out of halftime, with Marian going from 9/20 in the first to just 2/16 in the second.

Indiana’s perimeter defense will improve with time as guys, new and old, get more minutes and gain additional familiarity with Woodson’s system. Water finds its level.

The Fastbreak

The Hoosiers scored 27 of their 94 points in the fastbreak against Marian, which was to be expected for multiple reasons. For one, the Knights are an NAIA squad.

Aside from gulf in ability, Woodson has prioritized the ability to push the ball down the court from everyone on the floor since he arrived, particularly the last two years now that he’s had full offseasons.

It’s clear that’s what he wants from his frontcourt/wings in particular. You’d expect it from guys like Xavier Johnson and Trey Galloway, but Kaleb Banks, Anthony Walker and Malik Reneau showing that ability is huge.

Indiana has the speed and athleticism to get out in front of teams and score before a defense can get set, it happened a few times last year and Indiana has a better overall skillset to play that way this year.

The Hoosiers have prioritized players like Banks and Walker for a reason, and this is a huge part of it. Not many Big Ten squads have the ability to keep up with something like that. Compare it to the glacial tempo of programs like Purdue and Wisconsin.

That kind of speed has usually spelled trouble for those teams (see recent NCAA Tournament results [lol]). They don’t have a counter for it and if the group can jell before conference play fully sets in... things could get interesting.