“He basically shaped my whole career”: Mike Woodson pays homage to Bob Knight

Mike Woodson has a lot to be proud of at Indiana University.

He’s the Hoosiers’ fifth all-time leading scorer with 2,061 points and helped lead the team to a Big Ten title as a senior. He was named the team’s MVP despite just playing in six league games due to injury.

But, above all else, he seems proudest of the fact that he got an education, graduating in 1980. It’s something he attributes to a conversation with Knight in his living room decades ago in Indianapolis.

“He promised me that I would get an education and that I would play for the best basketball program in the country,” Woodson said at a press conference Wednesday. “And that’s all I needed to hear.”’

Knight held true to everything he promised in that living room, Woodson said. If he could do it all over again, he’d do it the same way.

Woodson was hired as the program’s 30th head coach back in 2021 because he exemplified the qualities sought after by athletic director Scott Dolson: the ability to bridge to the past of Indiana while building for the future.

He’s invoked the name of Knight since his first day on the job, simply stating “Bob Knight is Indiana basketball” during his introductory press conference. It wasn’t just in Bloomington for Woodson either, Knight would visit him during his NBA playing career.

Once his playing days were over, he could continue relying on Knight.

The story of how Woodson landed his first full-time assistant role has been told a few times now, most recently at this week’s radio show. Bucks owner Herb Kohl, as a Wisconsin grad and donor, had always been intrigued by Knight.

Kohl proposed an offer during a conversation with Woodson: if he could get on the phone with Knight anytime between that evening and the next morning, the job was his. It was a favor Woodson knew he could rely on and one he passes on to his own Indiana players.

“I would hope my players would respect me enough after they’re done playing for me that they can reach back and call me and say ‘Hey Mike, can you help me if I need it?’,” Woodson said. “That’s more important to me than anything.”

When asked about their relationship with Woodson as a coach, both Trey Galloway and Xavier Johnson said that support means something to them.

“That’s one of the things we knew when he came in,” Galloway said. “That was a big part of him, and the way he treats his players is special because he’s been there, and he’s done that.”

“He cares for each and every one of his players,” Johnson said. “I saw it — not to talk about myself, but I saw it the most when I was down bad and I was hurt, because I’ve never been hurt, honestly, but I saw that the most. He cares about his family, brings people in and takes care of them just like they’re his own.”