Indiana football vs. Wisconsin: Game notes, how to watch, and more

Indiana football hosts Wisconsin this week. The last time these teams met was, in my opinion, the peak of the Tom Allen era in Bloomington:

Indiana players had to hype up their coach up after upsetting No. 16 Wisconsin ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZGczU6ceLF — ESPN (@espn) December 6, 2020

Watching that back sucks, man. Remember how full of hope we used to be?

In lighter news, Wisconsin head coach Luke Fickell’s daughter Luca is a member of the Indiana volleyball team, a squad that’s enjoying its’ best season in some time. The freshman setter and her teammates sit at 16-9 on the year and snapped a 21-match losing streak against Purdue on October 11, upsetting the 15th-ranked Boilermakers 3-1.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, November 4th, Noon E.T.

Location: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

TV: BTN

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Wisconsin -9.5 | o/u 45

Game Notes

Indiana (2-6, 0-6 Big Ten) spent last weekend playing its first vintage “Indiana” in some time. The Hoosiers outplayed #11 Penn State for most of the afternoon but ultimately fell, 33-24.

Conservative play calling and a back-breaking safety were too much to overcome in Happy Valley, despite breakout games from Hoosier wide receivers DeQuece Carter (3 catches, 104 yards, 1 TD), Omar Cooper Jr. (3 catches, 52 yards, 1 TD), and Donaven McCulley (4 catches, 96 yards, 1 TD).

Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) enters off a 24-10 home loss to newly-minted CFP poll #1 Ohio State. Redshirt freshman quarterback Braedyn Locke made his second-career start for Bucky in that one, going 18-of-39 for 165 yards, one score, and no picks.

Wisco’s offense ranks best in the West (RIP), averaging 24.8 points per game, but may be without its’ best weapon against Indiana.

Badgers running back Braelon Allen, the Big Ten’s leading rusher (754 yards), exited last week’s game early with an ankle injury. His status for tomorrow is unknown.

Wisconsin’s injury bug could make this one closer than expected, but if last week taught us anything it’s that Indiana is no longer capable of winning under this coaching staff. Badgers should take it.