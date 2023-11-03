Indiana men’s basketball: Three things to watch against Marian

There is only so much you can learn about a team from an exhibition against an NAIA opponent. Stats, lineups, minutes distribution, and even game planning will likely look a lot different once the Hoosiers start taking on other high major opponents.

Things will get Real in a hurry, though. In just over two weeks, Indiana will take on defending national champion, UConn, in the Empire Classic at Madison Square Garden.

From there, the Hoosiers will see either Texas or Louisville, which means Indiana could see two high-major teams in two days (Sorry Louisville, you have to win exhibitions against D2 teams to be taken seriously here).

With the regular season rapidly approaching, here are the Three Things I’m looking for in the exhibition against Marian:

The Offense

As I wrote in the follow up to the UIndy exhibition, I do not think offensive sets have been the emphasis of Indiana’s practices thus far. With so many new pieces to work with, my guess is that Mike Woodson has spent a good chunk of time instilling his defensive concepts before getting to the offense.

Against UIndy, this was fine. There’s no real need to implement your best offense when every player on your roster has a physical advantage that allows them to get to the rim with ease.

I don’t know that we’ll see a more identifiable offensive game plan in the second exhibition; Indiana will once again be the bigger, faster, stronger team, and will be able to win by working the ball inside.

That said I would like to see something resembling a four in, one out with some set plays at some point before Indiana faces the big boys. We already saw Indiana start in this set against UIndy, a good sign for the new offense, but the ease with which the Hoosiers could score inside did not really necessitate any ball movement after the initial penetration.

I doubt that Marian will force Indiana to kick the ball out, but it would be nice to see some plays designed to get the ball back out to the perimeter for some more 3-point attempts this time around.

Once the real competition starts, the 10 3-point attempts IU got up against UIndy will simply not cut it. I’d like to see some more shots go up before Indiana plays the games that count.

The Bench

Probably the most important thing that can come from these exhibition games is the confidence that the younger players can get from these initial matchups against college competition.

C.J. Gunn, a guy who looked uncomfortable for most of last season, already came out looking like a new player against UIndy this season. He played slower, didn’t force up shots, and appeared more confident with the ball in his hand than he did all of last year.

Gunn, Kaleb Banks, and Gabe Cupps all figure to play good minutes this season, so it will be important for these guys to be ready for the speed of the college game when they come off the bench.

Again, this isn’t high level competition, so I’m not interested in any of these guys putting up huge stat lines. What I’m more so looking for is confidence and decision making, which I’m sure is along the lines of what Woodson wants to see as he determines how much he can trust the back ups this year.

Effort

I doubt that I’m alone in hoping that Indiana doesn’t play down to their competition. The Hoosiers won’t play perfectly, but I still want them to play hard.

Effort in an exhibition game doesn’t necessarily equate to a blow out. The first half against UIndy wasn’t pretty, but that was more because Indiana was missing easy shots than for a lack of effort.

Because it’s an exhibition game, there will be lineups and probably some experimental plays that produce a lack of coherence and flow from whoever is on the court. At the same time, Indiana should outwork Marian on rebounds and loose balls while making each individual matchup as difficult for the Knights as possible.

Given the high ceiling and potentially low floor for this group, it’s important that everyone is bought in and fighting as hard as possible every time Indiana takes the floor this year.