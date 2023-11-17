Indiana football vs Michigan State: Game notes, how to watch, more

Indiana football hosts Michigan State this week. The Hoosiers beat the Spartans in the funniest game of the season last year, prevailing 39-31 in overtime despite completing just two (2) passes. Given the current state of both programs, there won’t be much to laugh at this time around.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, November 18th, Noon E.T.

Location: Memorial Stadium, Bloomington, Indiana

TV: BTN

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1

Game Notes

Indiana (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) After falling to Illinois in overtime, 48-45 last week, bowl eligibility and a winning record are officially out of reach for the Hoosiers. The offense showed up in that one, but Sorsby and Co. can only do so much when the defense allows 662 yards to a backup QB-led unit.

Indiana, a team that employs two defensive coordinators, have won three Big Ten games over the last three seasons. It’s all ‘Rivalry’ games from here on out for IU.

Michigan State (3-7, 1-6 Big Ten) also kissed its bowl chances goodbye last week, losing 38-3 at Ohio State. The Spartans’ season has been marred by former head coach Mel Tucker’s sexual harassment scandal. Interim head coach Harlon Barnett’s squad has fought hard in what will go down as a very forgettable year in East Lansing.

Indiana and Michigan State sit at 13th and 14th respectively in the Big Ten defensive efficiency rankings. We are probably in for another wonky shootout tomorrow afternoon.