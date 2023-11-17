Indiana women’s basketball vs Murray State: Game notes, how to watch, more

After a forgettable trip west, Indiana women’s basketball returns to Assembly Hall tonight to face Murray State in noncon action.
Here’s everything you need to know about the game:
When is the game and how can I watch?
Game Date/Time: Friday, November 17th, 7:00 p.m. E.T.
Location: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana
TV: B1G+
Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1
Game notes
#18 Indiana (1-1, 0-0 Big Ten) was handed its worst loss in years last time out, falling 96-64 at #15 Stanford in a game that was never close. Indiana was 5-32 shooting from deep and the stingy Cardinal defense held All-America post Mackenzie Holmes scoreless for the entire first half. It wasn’t fun.
Murray State (1-1, 0-0 MVC) enter off a big 121-63 win over NAIA side Cumberland. 13 Racers, including Purdue transfer Ava Learn, got extensive time in that one.
This game is a homecoming for Murray State redshirt freshman guard Zoe Stewart. Stewart grew up in Terre Haute and is Terre Haute North’s all-time leading scorer. She also led the Racers with 19 points off the bench in their season opening loss at Arkansas.
Indiana could use a get-right game or two before facing Tennessee and Princeton at the Fort Myers Tipoff next week. No reason they don’t get one versus Murray State.
