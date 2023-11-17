 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Indiana women’s basketball vs Murray State: Game notes, how to watch, more

Are the Hoosiers in-store for a get-right game against the Racers?

By CQMiles
/ new
Syndication: The Herald-Times Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

After a forgettable trip west, Indiana women’s basketball returns to Assembly Hall tonight to face Murray State in noncon action.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Friday, November 17th, 7:00 p.m. E.T.

Location: Assembly Hall, Bloomington, Indiana

TV: B1G+

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1

Game notes

#18 Indiana (1-1, 0-0 Big Ten) was handed its worst loss in years last time out, falling 96-64 at #15 Stanford in a game that was never close. Indiana was 5-32 shooting from deep and the stingy Cardinal defense held All-America post Mackenzie Holmes scoreless for the entire first half. It wasn’t fun.

Murray State (1-1, 0-0 MVC) enter off a big 121-63 win over NAIA side Cumberland. 13 Racers, including Purdue transfer Ava Learn, got extensive time in that one.

This game is a homecoming for Murray State redshirt freshman guard Zoe Stewart. Stewart grew up in Terre Haute and is Terre Haute North’s all-time leading scorer. She also led the Racers with 19 points off the bench in their season opening loss at Arkansas.

Indiana could use a get-right game or two before facing Tennessee and Princeton at the Fort Myers Tipoff next week. No reason they don’t get one versus Murray State.

More From The Crimson Quarry

Loading comments...