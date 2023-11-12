Indiana women’s basketball vs Stanford: Game notes, how to watch, more

Going to California. It’s one of my favorite Zeppelin songs, and also what Indiana women’s basketball happens to be doing this weekend.

The Hoosiers are headed west to face traditional power Stanford in leg one of a home-and-home series announced this summer. Indiana last played the Cardinal on November 25, 2021, losing to the (then) defending national champs 66-61.

Here’s everything you need to know about the game:

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Sunday, November 12th, 5:00 p.m. E.T.

Location: Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California

TV: ESPN

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1

Game notes

#9 Indiana (1-0, 0-0 Big Ten) enter off a season-opening 96-43 win over Eastern Illinois.

Head coach Teri Moren’s 400th career win saw IU go up big early and featured ample time for young players trying to earn rotation time. You can read more about that one here.

#15 Stanford (1-0, 0-0 Pac-12) opened their season with an 87-40 thumping of Hawaii on Wednesday. Junior forward Kiki Iriafen led the Cardinal with 23 points and 13 rebounds against the Rainbow Wahine.

The All-America post showdown between Mackenzie Holmes and Cameron Brink is just one of many storylines worth following in this game.

Early-season bouts like this don’t come around too often... it’ll be an enjoyable watch for fans on all sides.