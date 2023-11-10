Indiana football vs Illinois: Game notes, how to watch, more

Indiana football visits Illinois this week. The Hoosiers have bested the Illini each of the last four times they’ve played, but needed an improbable Connor Bazelak game-winning drive to eke out the home dub in week one last season

Indiana has to win out to become bowl eligible for the first time since 2020. Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s test:

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, November 11th, Noon E.T.

Location: Memorial Stadium, Champaign, Illinois

TV: BTN

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Illinois -6.5 | o/u 43.5

Game Notes

Indiana (3-6, 1-6 Big Ten) picked up its first Big Ten victory of the season last week, beating Wisconsin in a 20-14 affair both teams tried to give away.

Wideout Donaven McCulley caught a touchdown for a second straight game and looks like the biggest benefactor of IU’s midseason offensive coordinator shift. The Hoosier defense won Indiana this game though.

The heart and soul of the program, linebacker Aaron Casey, had another gem of an outing against the Badgers. Casey was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after recording nine tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble in the win.

Illinois (4-5, 2-4 Big Ten) also enters off a win, having beat Minnesota 27-26 on the road last week.

Second-string quarterback John Paddock won the game for the Illini with a successful two-minute drill after taking over for injured starter Luke Altmyer late. Paddock’s second touchdown of the year, a 46-yard toss to receiver Isaiah Williams with 50 seconds remaining, was the difference in that one.

With Altmyer’s injury status unknown, it could be Paddock, who was the starter at Ball State a season ago, under center for the Illini tomorrow.