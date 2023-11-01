Indiana 101, Northwood 68: Three things we learned

Indiana got exactly what it wanted out of its 101-68 exhibition victory against Northwood on Wednesday night.

Head coach Teri Moren said postgame that they were hoping to get out to a fast start, doing so with ease. The Hoosiers ended the first quarter up 37-10. That cushion gave them flexibility to put freshmen and sophomores into the game.

It’s worth saying, yet again, that these are exhibition matchups. They’re not true games and are more of a testing ground for coaches and players. That is why they exist.

Players need some time to get back into live, competitive basketball and coaches use the opportunity to test out lineups and plays while seeing how the players respond. It’s a learning lab meant for takeaways. For the program, not us.

... That being said here are three things we took away from that game.

Firepower in the starting lineup

One of the biggest questions heading into the season was who would end up taking Indiana’s newly-open starting spot. Grace Berger is an unreplaceable program legend, they weren’t going to go with a player to fit that role because she was bigger than that role.

Indiana ended up going with Sara Scalia, who’s entering year two in Bloomington following a transfer from Minnesota. So that makes for a lineup of...

Mackenzie Holmes (All-American)

Sydney Parrish (Shooter who never takes a play off)

Yarden Garzon (High-level shooter looking to round out her game as a sophomore)

Sara Scalia (Another high-level shooter)

Chloe Moore-McNeil (Experienced hand leading the offense with a high basketball IQ)

That’s... a lot of shooting. Of course, Holmes’ presence down low will open up space on the arc and Indiana’s new starting lineup is designed to leverage that. Moore-McNeil too can knock down shots from the arc.

Importantly, it’s a five that’s spent at the very least a year playing together and learning one another’s tendencies. They push the ball down the floor in transition and make great decisions in the half court.

There aren’t many starting fives in the country with more sheer scoring ability than this one. Which is interesting because Indiana is a vocally defense-first program under Moren. With the reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year at the five, one of the top on-ball defenders in the league and overall length, it’s not going to be easy to score on them either.

Indiana has freshmen

Wow. Believe it or not.

Jokes aside, Indiana brought in two freshmen this past offseason: Lenee Beaumont and Julianna LaMendola. Both came highly regarded, winning player of the year awards at the high school level in their home states of Illinois and Texas, respectively.

Tonight they looked the part as freshmen. Both made the kinds of winning plays that brought them here and the ones that remind you they’re gonna get better during their years in town. LaMendola was the sole Hoosier to foul out, doing so in the fourth quarter. Beaumont picked up two of her own as well.

LaMendola finished the game 1/6 from the field, scoring two points. Beaumont scored nine points on a 4/6 clip from the field.

They’re freshmen playing their first game in Assembly Hall. In November. They can and will get better. Have patience.

The Clipboard

Broadly speaking, Indiana’s play design and ability to get the ball where it needs to go is and has been off the charts throughout Moren’s tenure in Bloomington.

It’s evident when they take the floor that the Hoosiers are following a gameplan and know what’s up. They’re searching for the best shot on a given possession but not to the point of passing out of open looks.

There’s just so much to work with. Holmes is dominant down low and the list of players who can defend her straight up is very short. The sheer attention she demands creates opportunities and everyone, from the coaches to the players, knows how to use that.

It’s incredible to watch.