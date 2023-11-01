Indiana basketball: Legendary coach Bob Knight passes away

Bob Knight, who led the Indiana men’s basketball program to three national titles during his decades as head coach, has passed away according to a statement from his official website.

Knight attended and played at Ohio State and was hired at Indiana in 1971 after a successful tenure leading the Army program at West Point.

He spent 29 seasons in Bloomington, leading the Hoosiers to 11 Big Ten Championships, five Final Fours and three national championships. He went 662-239 (.735) overall, and 353-151 (.700) in the Big Ten.

“It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family,” the statement reads. “We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored. We will continue to celebrate his life and remember him, today and forever as a beloved Husband, Father, Coach, and Friend.”

The statement notes that, in lieu of flowers, Knight should be remembered with donations to the Alzheimer’s Association and/or Marian University in Indianapolis.

Indiana University president Pamela Whitten, athletic director Scott Dolson, Board of Trustees chair Quinn Buckner and head men’s basketball coach Mike Woodson shared statements on Knight’s passing.

Whitten:

“As we collectively mourn the passing of Coach Knight, we also celebrate a man who will always be an integral part of Indiana University’s rich and vibrant story. With unmatched accomplishment, Coach Knight’s brilliance ensures he will forever rest among the giants of college basketball.”

Dolson:

“This is a tremendous loss to not only our IU Basketball Family, but the sport. His impact on the game is obvious when looking at his three NCAA and 11 Big Ten Championships and the 902 games that he won throughout a legendary 42-year head coaching career. As great as that record of success is, his impact is even more profound when looking at the enormous successes that his former players, coaches, and managers have enjoyed – both in the sport and outside of it - following their time working alongside Coach Knight and learning from him. His influence will continue to be felt through them for generations to come. I want to extend my deepest condolences to Karen, Tim, Pat, and the entire Knight family. The world of basketball lost a great one today. There won’t be another one like him.”

Buckner:

“This is a terribly sad day for the IU Basketball family, Indiana University, the state of Indiana, and the world of sports as we say goodbye to Coach Knight. One of the things that he said to our 1976 team, which I was fortunate enough to be a part of, was that you may never see another team like this again. Well, I don’t know that we will ever see another coach like him again. I think it’s important for people to realize that. It was a special opportunity to have been coached by him, and an equally special opportunity to have him as a friend. Because as great a coach as he was, he was an infinitely better friend. He’s a big part of who we are, and we were very fortunate to have had him in our lives.”

Woodson:

This story will be updated.