Indiana basketball: Every Hoosier in the NBA

With the 2023-24 NBA season almost upon us, we decided to compile a list of every former Hoosier currently in the league.
Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis were both picked in the 2023 NBA Draft and multiple players who were already in the league have changed teams.
Here are your NBA Hoosiers:
OG Anunoby
- Draft year: 2017 (Pick 23)
- Current team: Toronto Raptors
- Years in NBA: 6
- Notable: 2019 NBA Champion, 2023 NBA steals leader, 2023 Second Team All-Defense
Thomas Bryant
- Draft year: 2017 (Pick 42)
- Current team: Miami Heat
- Past teams: Wizards, Lakers, Nuggets
- Years in NBA: 6
- Notable: 2023 NBA Champion
Eric Gordon
- Draft year: 2008 (Pick 7)
- Current team: Phoenix Suns
- Past teams: Rockets, Clippers, Pelicans
- Years in NBA: 15
- Notable: 2007 Indiana Mr. Basketball, 2017 Sixth Man of the Year, 2017 3-Point Contest Champion, All-Rookie Second Team
Romeo Langford
- Draft year: 2019 (Pick 14)
- Current team: Utah Jazz
- Past teams: Spurs, Celtics
- Years in NBA: 4
- Notable: 2018 Indiana Mr. Basketball
Victor Oladipo
- Draft year: 2013 (Pick 2)
- Current team: Oklahoma City Thunder
- Past teams: Magic, Pacers, Heat
- Years in NBA: 10
- Notable: 2x NBA All-Star (2018, 2019), All-NBA Third Team (2018), All-Defense First Team (2018), Most Improved Player (2018), Steals Leader (2018), All-Rookie First Team
Cody Zeller
- Draft year: 2013
- Current team: New Orleans Pelicans
- Past teams: Hornets, Trail Blazers, Heat
- Years in NBA: 10
- Notable: 2011 Indiana Mr. Basketball, NBA All-Rookie Second Team
Trayce Jackson-Davis
- Draft year: 2023 (Pick 57)
- Current team: Golden State Warriors
- Years in NBA: 0
Jalen Hood-Schifino
- Draft year: 2023 (Pick 17)
- Current team: Los Angeles Lakers
- Years in NBA: 0
