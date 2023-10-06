 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Indiana basketball: Every Hoosier in the NBA

Multiple former Hoosiers are suiting up for new NBA squads this season.

By L.C.Norton
Images of Trayce Jackson-Davis and Cody Zeller via Getty. Image of Eric Gordon via Mark J. Rebilas, USA Today.

With the 2023-24 NBA season almost upon us, we decided to compile a list of every former Hoosier currently in the league.

Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis were both picked in the 2023 NBA Draft and multiple players who were already in the league have changed teams.

Here are your NBA Hoosiers:

2023-24 Toronto Raptors Media Day Photo by Vaughn Ridley/NBAE via Getty Images

OG Anunoby

  • Draft year: 2017 (Pick 23)
  • Current team: Toronto Raptors
  • Years in NBA: 6
  • Notable: 2019 NBA Champion, 2023 NBA steals leader, 2023 Second Team All-Defense
Miami Heat Media Day Photo by Sam Navarro/Getty Images

Thomas Bryant

  • Draft year: 2017 (Pick 42)
  • Current team: Miami Heat
  • Past teams: Wizards, Lakers, Nuggets
  • Years in NBA: 6
  • Notable: 2023 NBA Champion
2023-24 Phoenix Suns Media Day Photo by Barry Gossage / NBAE via Getty Images

Eric Gordon

  • Draft year: 2008 (Pick 7)
  • Current team: Phoenix Suns
  • Past teams: Rockets, Clippers, Pelicans
  • Years in NBA: 15
  • Notable: 2007 Indiana Mr. Basketball, 2017 Sixth Man of the Year, 2017 3-Point Contest Champion, All-Rookie Second Team
Utah Jazz Media Day Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

Romeo Langford

  • Draft year: 2019 (Pick 14)
  • Current team: Utah Jazz
  • Past teams: Spurs, Celtics
  • Years in NBA: 4
  • Notable: 2018 Indiana Mr. Basketball
Miami Heat v Washington Wizards Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Victor Oladipo

  • Draft year: 2013 (Pick 2)
  • Current team: Oklahoma City Thunder
  • Past teams: Magic, Pacers, Heat
  • Years in NBA: 10
  • Notable: 2x NBA All-Star (2018, 2019), All-NBA Third Team (2018), All-Defense First Team (2018), Most Improved Player (2018), Steals Leader (2018), All-Rookie First Team
2023 NBA Finals - Game Four Photo by Kyle Terada - Pool/Getty Images

Cody Zeller

  • Draft year: 2013
  • Current team: New Orleans Pelicans
  • Past teams: Hornets, Trail Blazers, Heat
  • Years in NBA: 10
  • Notable: 2011 Indiana Mr. Basketball, NBA All-Rookie Second Team
Golden State Warriors 2023 Draft Picks Introduction Press Conference Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/NBAE via Getty Images

Trayce Jackson-Davis

  • Draft year: 2023 (Pick 57)
  • Current team: Golden State Warriors
  • Years in NBA: 0
2023 NBA Summer League - Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers Photo by Louis Grasse/Getty Images

Jalen Hood-Schifino

  • Draft year: 2023 (Pick 17)
  • Current team: Los Angeles Lakers
  • Years in NBA: 0

