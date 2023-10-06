Indiana basketball: Every Hoosier in the NBA

With the 2023-24 NBA season almost upon us, we decided to compile a list of every former Hoosier currently in the league.

Jalen Hood-Schifino and Trayce Jackson-Davis were both picked in the 2023 NBA Draft and multiple players who were already in the league have changed teams.

Here are your NBA Hoosiers:

OG Anunoby

Draft year: 2017 (Pick 23)

Current team: Toronto Raptors

Years in NBA: 6

Notable: 2019 NBA Champion, 2023 NBA steals leader, 2023 Second Team All-Defense

Thomas Bryant

Draft year: 2017 (Pick 42)

Current team: Miami Heat

Past teams: Wizards, Lakers, Nuggets

Years in NBA: 6

Notable: 2023 NBA Champion

Eric Gordon

Draft year: 2008 (Pick 7)

Current team: Phoenix Suns

Past teams: Rockets, Clippers, Pelicans

Years in NBA: 15

Notable: 2007 Indiana Mr. Basketball, 2017 Sixth Man of the Year, 2017 3-Point Contest Champion, All-Rookie Second Team

Romeo Langford

Draft year: 2019 (Pick 14)

Current team: Utah Jazz

Past teams: Spurs, Celtics

Years in NBA: 4

Notable: 2018 Indiana Mr. Basketball

Victor Oladipo

Draft year: 2013 (Pick 2)

Current team: Oklahoma City Thunder

Past teams: Magic, Pacers, Heat

Years in NBA: 10

Notable: 2x NBA All-Star (2018, 2019), All-NBA Third Team (2018), All-Defense First Team (2018), Most Improved Player (2018), Steals Leader (2018), All-Rookie First Team

Cody Zeller

Draft year: 2013

Current team: New Orleans Pelicans

Past teams: Hornets, Trail Blazers, Heat

Years in NBA: 10

Notable: 2011 Indiana Mr. Basketball, NBA All-Rookie Second Team

Trayce Jackson-Davis

Draft year: 2023 (Pick 57)

Current team: Golden State Warriors

Years in NBA: 0

Jalen Hood-Schifino