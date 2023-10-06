 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Indiana men’s basketball pro day: Hoosiers hosting all 30 NBA teams

The Hoosiers’ second annual pro day is today.

Syndication: The Herald-Times Bobby Goddin/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK

Indiana basketball is hosting its second annual pro day today at Assembly Hall, per a tweet from Director of Athletic Performance Clif Marshall.

Per Marshall, scouts from all 30 NBA teams will be in Bloomington to watch the Hoosiers go through various drills. The event was established last year ahead of Mike Woodson’s second season with the program.

It makes sense, what with Woodson’s lengthy NBA background and connections throughout the league. That relationship goes two ways, with players during a recruitment and pitching those players to teams looking for talent.

Woodson can go to top prospects and say “I can get you in front of scouts from literally every NBA organization before you’ve even played a game here,”. Mind you, that’s not exactly unique among top programs... but most top programs don’t have a former NBA guy as the coach. This isn’t something Indiana could’ve done in like 2019.

Last year, reports came out that Jalen Hood-Schifino shined brightest at Indiana’s 2022 Pro Day:

Hood-Schifino was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft in June. I’d say he made enough shots with the Hoosiers as well. Trayce Jackson-Davis was also selected, going to the Golden State Warriors in the second round.

This year, prospects that should intrigue NBA scouts include freshman Mackenzie Mgbako and Kel’el Ware, both of whom could see their names called in next year’s NBA Draft. Senior Xavier Johnson will also likely look for some form of professional opportunity following this season.

