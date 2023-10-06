Indiana men’s basketball pro day: Hoosiers hosting all 30 NBA teams

Indiana basketball is hosting its second annual pro day today at Assembly Hall, per a tweet from Director of Athletic Performance Clif Marshall.

Excited for our players to compete in front of 30 NBA teams today at our annual NBA Pro Day! pic.twitter.com/F4CwJ5qm7c — Coach Clif Marshall (@ClifMarshall) October 6, 2023

Per Marshall, scouts from all 30 NBA teams will be in Bloomington to watch the Hoosiers go through various drills. The event was established last year ahead of Mike Woodson’s second season with the program.

It makes sense, what with Woodson’s lengthy NBA background and connections throughout the league. That relationship goes two ways, with players during a recruitment and pitching those players to teams looking for talent.

Woodson can go to top prospects and say “I can get you in front of scouts from literally every NBA organization before you’ve even played a game here,”. Mind you, that’s not exactly unique among top programs... but most top programs don’t have a former NBA guy as the coach. This isn’t something Indiana could’ve done in like 2019.

Last year, reports came out that Jalen Hood-Schifino shined brightest at Indiana’s 2022 Pro Day:

“His shooting needs the most work, but he’s not bad. He’ll make enough shots for it not to be a huge issue. I think his career here will be short.” — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) October 7, 2022

Hood-Schifino was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft in June. I’d say he made enough shots with the Hoosiers as well. Trayce Jackson-Davis was also selected, going to the Golden State Warriors in the second round.

This year, prospects that should intrigue NBA scouts include freshman Mackenzie Mgbako and Kel’el Ware, both of whom could see their names called in next year’s NBA Draft. Senior Xavier Johnson will also likely look for some form of professional opportunity following this season.