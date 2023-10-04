Indiana women’s basketball: Mackenzie Holmes named to Preseason All-Big Ten Team

Big things are once again expected for Indiana women’s basketball graduate forward Mackenzie Holmes. The 2023 first team All-American was named to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team earlier today:

The decision is .@kenzieholmes_ has been voted to the Preseason All Big Ten team. pic.twitter.com/Zg2kSZEVKl — Indiana Women’s Basketball (@IndianaWBB) October 4, 2023

Holmes joins Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, Maryland guard Shyanne Sellers, Michigan guard Laila Phelia, and Ohio State forward Cotie McMahon as unanimous selections by the league’s coaches. Clark was the only player selected unanimously by the media.

Holmes’ selection (except for the fact that it wasn’t unanimous by the media...) comes as no surprise. The 6-3 Gorham, Maine, native led Indiana to its best season ever in 2022-23, averaging 22.3 points and 1.9 blocks per game en route to a Big Ten title and NCAA Tournament No. 1-seed. She was also named league Defensive Player of the Year and a first team AP All-American last year.

Holmes, who connected on 68% of her field goal attempts during her senior season, currently sits at third on Indiana’s all-time leading scorers list. If she continues to average her 2022-23 figure of 22.3 points per game, she will pass Tyra Buss and move into first place during Indiana’s season finale against Maryland.

In addition to the all-conference squad, the Big Ten also released its preseason polls today.

Indiana, who won its first Big Ten title in 40 years in 2022-23, was selected to finish second by the media and third by the coaches. Reigning national runner-up Iowa was tabbed to finish first in both polls while Ohio State was projected second by the coaches and third by the media. Maryland (fourth/both) and Illinois (fifth/coaches)/Michigan(fifth/media) rounded out the top five.

The full Big Ten preseason team and rankings can be found here.