Indiana basketball recruiting: Mike Woodson and staff set for two visits

Indiana men’s basketball is pulling out all the stops for its top prospects in the class of 2024 on Wednesday. Head coach Mike Woodson and the entirety of the Hoosiers’ staff is set for two road visits, per Andrew Slater.

The staff’s first stop is New York for 247Sports composite five-star guard Boogie Fland, who recently announced a top three of Indiana, Kentucky and Alabama. It makes sense for Woodson, who had stints with the New York Knicks as both a player and coach, to have connections and recruiting targets in the area.

Woodson has travelled to New York a few times since taking over as Indiana’s head coach, be it on visits or speaking at coaching conferences. Freshman Mackenzie Mgbako’s recruitment and eventual signing can be attributed to Woodson’s reputation in the area.

Indiana’s second stop is Florida and Montverde Academy for five-stars and top-20 prospects: small forward Liam McNeeley and center Derik Queen. The Hoosiers are one of the final two schools under consideration by McNeeley and have maintained their recruitment of Queen.

It’s another step in the staff’s big swing on the 2024 class and not the first time Woodson has brought his staff to Montverde Academy, alma mater of current Laker Jalen Hood-Schifino and sophomore Malik Reneau.