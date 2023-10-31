Indiana women’s basketball: How to watch exhibition vs. Northwood

Indiana women’s basketball is set to welcome Northwood University for an exhibition matchup at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday in Assembly Hall. Northwood is a small, private university located in Midland, Michigan with a focus on business education.

The Timberwolves went 14-14 in 2022-23 with an 11-9 record in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference. They scored 70.9 points per game with about 23 3-point attempts per contest. For comparison’s sake, Indiana attempted about 19 per game last year.

It’ll be an opportunity to knock off the rust, build some chemistry in a Grace Berger-less starting lineups and get some key minutes for Indiana’s freshmen.

The game will be streamed live on Big Ten Plus, a pay-per-month streaming service offered by the Big Ten that is largely staffed by student broadcasters. With Indiana being among the best schools in the country for sports broadcasters, it’ll be a quality watch.