Indiana men’s basketball: October recruiting notes

Indiana men’s basketball has had a busy recruiting month including the program’s first 2024 commitment, one miss, a target entering decision-making mode and a 2025 scholarship offer.

Let’s get into it.

Indiana landed its first commitment in the class of 2024 in five-star small forward Liam McNeeley.

It was a huge get for the program due to the player and nature of his recruitment. Mike Woodson and staff have landed five-stars before, though they’ve mostly come through condensed spring recruiting timelines.

McNeeley is the first recruit that the staff has spent years building a relationship with and watching. On top of that, they managed to beat out a late push from Kansas to win McNeeley’s pledge.

He’s since used his platform to urge other high-profile recruits to join him in Bloomington, including his friend and teammate Derik Queen.

Read more below:

The Hoosiers are among the finalists for five-star 2024 center Derik Queen out of Montverde Academy.

That program should sound familiar to Indiana fans, as it’s the alma mater of current Laker Jalen Hood-Schifino, sophomore Malik Reneau and is home to Hoosiers commit Liam McNeeley.

Queen and McNeeley are good friends along with being teammates and the latter has spent the past few weeks publicly calling on the former to join him in the candystripes. A decision is expected around the November early signing period, so there’s time for Indiana to make one last push.

Indiana offers 2025 forward Joson Sanon

Indiana extended a scholarship offer to four-star 2025 forward Joson Sanon, he indicated on Twitter last week.

Blessed to receive a offer from Indiana. pic.twitter.com/MugppADv1b — Joson Sanon (@joson_sanon) October 26, 2023

Small thing, but the inclusion of Jalen Hood-Schifino shows just how much his development into an NBA Draft pick is paying dividends for the program.

Sanon is a top-ten recruit in the 247Sports composite rated as the second best overall small forward and the best player in Virginia.

Another point guard recruitment?

NEWS: 2024 PG Daquan Davis tells me he has decommitted from Providence.



Ranked 110th nationally.



Story: https://t.co/AUJjHjruQz pic.twitter.com/3Ug2ybNyrH — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) October 29, 2023

There’s an early decommit in the college basketball world. Daquan Davis is no longer committed to Providence, which hired Kim English in the offseason after losing Ed Cooley to Georgetown.

On3’s Joe Tipton noted that Indiana could be a team to watch here after the Hoosiers missed out on Boogie Fland.

Indiana could be a team to watch here.



Hoosiers recently missed on 5⭐️ Boogie Fland (Kentucky). Davis is now one of the top available PGs.



Keep in mind, the early signing period opens in 10 days (Nov. 8). https://t.co/3wq2b4jWQp — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) October 29, 2023

Nothing concrete, but worth keeping an eye on.