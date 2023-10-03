Indiana men’s basketball resumes rivalry series with Kentucky

Indiana men’s basketball is set to resume its rivalry series against Kentucky, according to a report from Jon Rothstein.

NEWS: Indiana and Kentucky have finalized the game sites of their four-year series, which will begin during the 2025-26 season, according to a source.



2025-26: Rupp Arena

2026-27: Lucas Oil Stadium

2027-28: Rupp Arena

— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) October 3, 2023

It’s a four year series with games in Lexington, Bloomington and a neutral site matchup in Indianapolis. That’s two games at Kentucky’s arena, one game in Indy and a singular game in Assembly Hall.

Notably, the Wildcats won’t be making the trip to Bloomington until 2028-29. Prior negotiations on the series fell apart a decade ago over opinions on neutral sites and campus environments.

The two previously played every single year from 1969-2011. The series ended after the Hoosiers upset the No. 1 Wildcats at home on a last-second 3-point shot.

Mike Woodson and John Calipari have both worked as assistants under Larry Brown, doing so at separate times and levels of basketball. The two have known one another prior to Woodson’s hiring at Indiana in 2021 and reports of discussions on the series resuming have been coming out for years.