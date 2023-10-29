“He does a little bit of everything”: Anthony Walker impresses for Indiana

Between two former five-stars and an in-state kid, Anthony Walker flew a bit under the radar for Indiana as an offseason addition.

The last time the Hoosiers saw Walker was when he and the Miami Hurricanes were soundly beating them in the NCAA Tournament en route to a Final Four berth. It’s that winning resume and experience that’s brought Walker to Indiana, and he looked the part on Sunday in the Hoosiers’ first exhibition contest against UIndy.

Walker scored six points, hauled in three boards and dished out as many assists without a single turnover in 22 minutes for the Hoosiers. That’s exactly what Indiana’s staff was looking for out of the portal.

“We brought him on board because we thought he does a little bit of everything,” Woodson said.

He wasn’t forcing anything, just letting the game come to him. Woodson actually got on him out of a timeout for hesitating against the zone. Immediately afterward, Walker got to the rim twice for two buckets.

“He’s been scoring and doing a lot of different things for us in practice and I don’t want that to go the other way,” Woodson said. “I brought him here to play.”

If he wasn’t adding to his stat sheet, Walker was impacting the game however he could. Be it heads-up, vocal defense or seeking out younger teammates like C.J. Gunn with praise.

Indiana is getting what it needs out of Walker. He’s making the right plays with the ball in his hands, providing leadership on or off the court and responding when urged on by the staff.