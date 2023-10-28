Indiana football at Penn State: Game notes, how to watch, and more

Indiana is now in full blown free fall mode after a 17 point loss to Rutgers on homecoming. Over the last three seasons, the Hoosiers are 2-20 in the Big Ten.

Breaking that streak today will be an uphill battle for Tom Allen and company, who head to Penn State as heavy underdogs. The Nittany Lions suffered their first loss of the season last week, but still come in at 10 in the AP Poll.

Indiana hasn’t beaten Penn State since the season-defining Penix stretch in 2020 and will likely need some similar magic if it hopes to pull off the upset today.

When is the game and how can I watch?

Game Date/Time: Saturday, October 28th, Noon E.T.

Location: Beaver Stadium, University Park, Pennsylvania

TV: CBS

Radio: WHCC 105.1 / WIUX 99.1

DraftKings Sportsbook Line: Penn State -31 | o/u 45.5

Game Notes

Indiana (2-5, 0-4 Big Ten) Game three of the Rod Carey era has arrived, once again with more questions than answers. Tom Allen quickly walked back his decision to end the quarterback battle last week, clarifying that he had only chosen a starter for the game against Rutgers. If Dexter Williams II is healthy, expect him to be in the mix along with Brendan Sorsby and Tayven Jackson.

Penn State (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) The Nittany Lions are looking for a get-right game here against Indiana, hoping to prove they’re a top ten team after a one score loss at Ohio State. Drew Allar struggled last week, so look for James Franklin to get him in a rhythm early and run up the score, if given the opportunity.