Indiana men’s basketball recruiting: Hoosiers in Derik Queen’s top four

Indiana is in the top four schools for five-star class of 2024 center Derik Queen, according to On3 recruiting analyst Joe Tipton:

NEWS: 2024 Top-15 recruit Derik Queen tells me he’s down to four schools: Kansas, Maryland, Houston, and Indiana.



Other schools under consideration by Queen include Maryland (Queen’s home state), Kansas and Houston.

Notably, Queen is teammates and good friends with Indiana commit Liam McNeeley, who has been using his social media presence to call on Queen to join him in Bloomington. The two have taken two official visits to Indiana together. When the staff went to Florida, it was for both McNeeley and Queen.

On the schools in his top four...

Kansas is an interesting case due to the presence of five-star commit Flory Bidunga at the center spot.

Maryland is Queen’s home state and he’s previously played with and is friends with members of the Terps’ roster.

Houston is coached by former Indiana head coach Kelvin Sampson and hosted Queen for a visit not long ago

Queen is reportedly looking to commit prior to the early November signing period, with the release of a top-four indicating that he has entered decision-making mode.

With no set commitment date (previous reports indicated that he was set to announce on Friday, a notion that was shut down by Queen himself on Twitter) there’s a window of opportunity for schools involved to make a final pitch.

Indiana has been interested in Queen for a while, as has Maryland for obvious reasons.