Indiana basketball: What to expect at Hoosier Hysteria

Indiana is set to kick off homecoming weekend on Friday evening with Hoosier Hysteria at 7:30 p.m. in Assembly Hall.

Students may ender the building as early as 6:15 p.m. while doors will open to the general public at 6:30. Admission is free but attendees are asked to bring canned food items for a benefit toward the Hoosier Hills Food Bank.

Here’s what Indiana has to say directly about the parking situation:

“Parking is free. Fans are asked to enter via Gates 4, 8, 9, 10, 11, and 12 with ADA parking available in Gate 13. Due to the Homecoming Parade, 17th Street will be closed from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Please enter off the Bypass (Gate 10 or 11) to park on the Athletics campus during this time.”

Food trucks will be available outside the vent beginning at 4:30 p.m., with local cuisine being served to fans until 6:30 for homecoming parade attendees and those in line for Hoosier Hysteria.

Indiana’s homecoming parade will start at 4:00 near the Green Lot along 13th street before heading down Woodlawn to 17th street.

Homefield Apparel will be hosting a pop-up shop at the Graduate on Kirkwood from 2-6 p.m. on Friday as well with a special for IU students:

We're coming to Bloomington this weekend!



Homefield Pop-Up Shop at Graduate Bloomington:

Friday, October 20 2pm-6pm

Saturday, October 21 7am-12pmhttps://t.co/x74rIJksut pic.twitter.com/gnM2Gylu4R — Homefield (@HomefieldApparl) October 18, 2023

Hoosier Hysteria itself will be emceed by Indiana football analyst Rhett Lewis and Meghan Wallace of BTN.

Players from Indiana’s men’s and women’s team will be introduced to the crowd before head coaches Mike Woodson and Teri Moren address the fanbase. Afterword, players from both teams will participate in a 3-point shooting competition, skills competitions and other basketball activities.

Atlanta-based rapper Gucci Mane will perform following the event.

The iconic floating head posters for the men’s and women’s basketball programs will be available for purchase in the team store starting at 6:30 p.m.