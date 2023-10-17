Indiana women’s basketball debuts at No. 9 in AP poll

Indiana women’s basketball was voted as the No. 9 team in the country in the associated press’ preseason poll on Tuesday.

It’s another sign of how far the program has come and the talent on the roster that Indiana can lose one of the best players in program history, Grace Berger, and remain a top ten team in the country.

One way or another, Indiana will need to replace Berger in the lineup with an even more loaded Big Ten ahead of them as they look to defend their league title from last season and go on a deeper run in the NCAA Tournament.

Indiana bolstered its depth in the frontcourt with that in mind, adding Sharnecce Currie-Jelks in the transfer portal. Expect Yarden Garzon, entering her sophomore year, to see more looks down low as well.

With Ohio State looking loaded behind Cotie McMahon, Iowa seeking to avenge its title game loss, Maryland being ever-present and programs like Illinois and Purdue on the rise, this could be the most interesting Big Ten season in quite a while.