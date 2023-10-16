Indiana men’s basketball recruiting: 2024 five-star Boogie Fland sets decision date

2024 five-star point guard Boogie Fland has set his decision date for October 20, 2023, per Joe Tipton. He will be deciding between Indiana, Kentucky, and Alabama.

NEWS: 5⭐️ Boogie Fland, the No. 1 ranked point guard in the 2024 class, will announce his college decision on Friday, Oct. 20th, per his coach.



Finalists: Kentucky, Indiana, and Alabama. https://t.co/8rK54bM3TC pic.twitter.com/OyuSzrGm5V — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) October 16, 2023

Fland took an official visit to Indiana back in July, then recently hosted Mike Woodson and all three assistant coaches for an in-home earlier this month. Recent Indiana commit Liam McNeeley also shouted out to Fland, calling for him to join him in Bloomington during his televised commitment.

Fland is a five-star top 20 recruit in his class, per the 24/7 composite ranking. Adding him alongside McNeeley, a top 15 player in the class, would certainly position Indiana well in the class of 2024.

The Hoosiers will also be looking for an elite guard in this class to replace Xavier Johnson, who will run out of eligibility following this season. This is not to say he would start over Gabe Cupps - before Johnson’s injury Mike Woodson planned on playing both Jalen Hood-Schifino and XJ together.

Should he commit to Indiana, Fland would likely be an immediate impact player who raises Indiana’s ceiling for 2024.