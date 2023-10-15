Indiana men’s basketball recruiting: Liam McNeeley commits

Indiana men’s basketball earned a commitment from Liam McNeeley, the No. 13 player in the class of 2024. He’s the first member of Indiana’s 2024 recruiting class, announcing his decision on ESPN.

It’s another top recruit for Indiana’s staff under Mike Woodson. McNeeley is the fourth highest-rated commitment in program history, between Noah Vonleh and Cody Zeller all-time.

The first, ‘23 Mackenzie Mgbako, is the No. 2 overall recruit in program history. Of Indiana’s ten highest rated recruits, five have committed to play for Woodson.

McNeeley, a small forward, has been on Indiana’s radar for years. He took official visits during his junior and senior year, the latter taking place back in September. Both visits were taken alongside Montverde teammate and fellow five-star Derik Queen.

He’s exactly the type of wing a team could be looking for, with enough of a handle to be able to run the offense with high-level shooting potential. On top of his scoring, McNeeley’s court vision and basketball IQ make him a high level passer.

This is the type of player that other recruits would want to play alongside. It’ll be interesting to see how the rest of the class comes together in the coming weeks and months.