Big Ten men’s basketball: Gavitt Games in limbo

The showdown between the Big Ten and Big East is now uncertain.

By colin.lavery
/ new
Indiana v Xavier Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Resumption of the Gavitt Tipoff Games, a men’s basketball series pitting Big Ten and Big East opponents against one another, is now in limbo after an agreement appeared to have been reached, according to reporting from Jon Rothstein.

The continued expansion of the Big Ten conference, which is set to add Oregon and Washington in addition to UCLA and USC next year, has been a point of confusion during talks between both sides, Rothstein reported at College Hoops Today.

The Big East already has an agreement in place with the new Big 12 on a basketball challenge. The Gavitt Games agreement was close to being finalized weeks ago, though the Big Ten may move on without resuming the series.

Indiana is 2-0 in the Gavitt Games since hiring Mike Woodson, defeating St. John’s at home in 2021 and Xavier on the road in 2022. Given the strength of the Big East, it’d be a shame for the Big Ten to lose a guaranteed strong nonconference matchup.

