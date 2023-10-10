Indiana basketball: Five-star forward Liam McNeeley announcing decision Sunday

Indiana men’s basketball recruiting target Liam McNeeley, a five-star small forward in the class of 2024, will announce his college decision on Friday, according to a tweet from Joe Tipton of On3.

NEWS: 2024 five-star Liam McNeeley will announce his college decision on Sunday, October 15th.



Finalists: Indiana and Kansas.

McNeeley is a consensus five-star prospect, rated as the 247Sports composite’s fifth best small forward and 13th highest rated prospect overall in the class of 2024. He’s been on Indiana’s radar for years.

He shares a high school, Montverde Academy in Florida, with former Hoosier and current Los Angeles Laker Jalen Hood-Schifino and current Hoosier Malik Reneau. A teammate of McNeeley’s, Derik Queen, is also a priority target for the Hoosiers.

McNeeley has said in the past that he has aspirations to play in the NBA, which is what draws him to Indiana with Woodson’s background in the league. Woodson has already produced a one-and-done in Hood-Schifino and sent Trayce Jackson-Davis to the NBA following an illustrious four-year career in Bloomington.

Woodson has been known to run a few NBA concepts in Indiana’s offense for talent at that level, as he did with Hood-Schifino and Jackson-Davis.

Should McNeeley choose Indiana, he’d be the Hoosiers’ first 2024 commit and the kind of player you can build a class around. He’s a great shooter but combines that with high basketball IQ and passing ability.