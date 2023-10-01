Report: Rod Carey is Indiana’s new permanent offensive coordinator

There will be no “interim” tag for new Indiana football offensive coordinator Rod Carey following the dismissal of Walt Bell according to reporting from the Indianapolis Star. Carey is Indiana’s full-time, permanent offensive coordinator. The Star has additional details on the subject.

Bell was fired on Sunday following a blowout road loss to Maryland. He was hired during the 2022 offseason after being let go at UMass after three years as head coach of the Minutemen.

Carey’s past includes stops as an offensive coordinator for Wisconsin-Stout (2004-06) and Northern Illinois (2012) along with head coaching jobs for NIU (2012-18) and Temple (2019-21). He was hired as a defensive quality control coach for the Hoosiers in 2022.

He previously took over as offensive line coach in 2022 following the firing of Darren Hiller.

Carey’s college football career began in Bloomington as an offensive lineman from 1990-93. He was a three-year starter at center and was named Most Outstanding Offensive Player as a senior.