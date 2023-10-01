Indiana football parts ways with offensive coordinator Walt Bell

Indiana football has parted ways with offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Walt Bell, according to an official release. Rod Carey, who previously replaced Darren Hiller as interim offensive line coach in 2022, will be replacing him as coordinator.

“I felt we need a new direction on the offensive side of the ball,” head coach Tom Allen said in the release. “Rod brings a wealth of experience and success along with a familiarity with our personnel.”

Bell was hired in the spring of 2022 following the firing of previous coordinator Nick Sheridan. He was previously the head coach at UMass, where he was fired for a 2-23 overall record across three years.

Indiana faced numerous issues on offense in five games this season, with an inability to score in the red zone proving especially troublesome.

Carey’s background is as an offensive line coach for programs such as Illinois State, North Dakota and Northern Illinois. He was promoted to head coach at NIU before being hired for the same role at Temple, though he was fired in 2021.

He was a defensive quality control coach for Indiana in 2022 and this season prior to being elevated to offensive positions each season.